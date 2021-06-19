Meets without candles

Despite not being a contact sport, several of the best tennis players in the world have suffered long and complicated injuries as if every weekend they stepped into a ring. Andy Murray he fought (and fights) with his hip, Stan wawrinka did it against the left knee and foot of the same leg, but none has received as many blows as Juan Martin del Potro. And none have risen as many times as the 32-year-old from Tandil, currently at 593rd in the world rankings.

Today is a new anniversary for the Tower. And one of those who do not celebrate or have candles. Two years ago, at the ATP 500 at Queen’s, England (grass), Delpo beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 in his debut in the tournament. After losing surprisingly in the fourth round of Roland Garros against Russian Karen Khachanov, who was 12th in the world, he made his debut on the grass tour. But the victory was not happy, because the discomfort in his right knee reappeared. That injury occurred in the 2018 Shanghai M1000, when he fell and fractured his right kneecap. The recovery without going through the operating room did not give the expected results and Juan Martín began a tour of specialists.

This was the first image of Delpo at the beginning of the month.

In June he had surgery for the first time. He repeated in January 2020 and also in September. When he started training, Delpo felt discomfort again and accepted a fourth intervention. The winner of the US Open 2009 traveled at the end of March to Chicago, USA, to treat himself with the Tucumán doctor Jorge Chahla. “I have no doubts that Juan Martín is going to do his best to return,” said the doctor.

At the beginning of this month, Del Potro was shown for the first time on a court, work that he complements with a lot of strengthening of the area in the gym. With a splint and everything he wielded a racket and made a few serves in Buenos Aires after having stayed in Miami for a while. Today he is in the American city, where he gave another positive signal regarding his desire to be in the Olympic Games, which will begin on July 23. La Torre trained with María Lourdes Carlé (322 °), 21 years old, one of the maximum references of women’s tennis in our country.

Delpo was awarded at the Konex Awards.

As found out OleDel Potro remains hopeful about being in Tokyo despite the days and hours running fast. The fact of returning to a stadium is what motivates, beyond knowing that the first steps are going to be difficult and the results will take time to arrive. Qualification would not be a problem: his bronze in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016 are necessary arguments to receive an invitation. Likewise, with his protected ranking, he would have one of the four passes won by Argentina. Tuesday will be a key day, since it is the closing date of the lists of each national Olympic committee. Federico Delbonis and Guido Pella have already dropped out of the classifieds.

The Tandilense has been inactive for 731 days, during which time he went through an emotional roller coaster. The fights and anger of the past have already healed, his mind thinks positive. If it will not be Tokyo, it will be another tournament (perhaps in 2022), but Juan Martín promises not to give up and finish his career as he deserves: inside a tennis court.

His last tournament was Queen’s 2019.

