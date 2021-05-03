meetings in tents, inflatable walls or chairs with screens for teleworkers

Google has made it again. His offices are once again in the crosshairs of companies around the world for the striking changes he plans to undertake to adapt them to hybrid work, as they were before for table tennis tables, spinning classes and other many benefits. that it offered to its workers before the pandemic. Now Californians face a new workplace scenario with a battery of initiatives focused on turn your workspaces into more flexible and collaborative environments, without fixed positions and in which teleworkers feel integrated even in the distance.

According to The New York Times, Google is testing a series of changes including meeting rooms in which the chairs have screens for teleworkers to “sit”, inflatable walls to build private spaces or tables that automatically adjust to user settings when user passes their login credential.

Google’s idea is to create offices with fewer jobs and very flexible, in which each space can be configured for almost any purpose in just minutes. To do this, Californians are testing modular furniture that can be changed according to the needs or tastes of the employees.

One of the new spaces that attracts the most attention is the one baptized as Campfire, modular and circular meeting rooms in which they go alternating seats for staff who are in the office with monitors where teleworkers appear. In the center of this room there are webcams that broadcast what is happening for the employees remotely.

These spaces are made up of freestanding modules that have a seat or monitor and a semi-circular wall portion, in such a way that, by joining them, you can configure complete meeting rooms as large or small as you want.

Inflatable walls and heated seats

Google’s intention is to make open spaces, full of light and without walls, but they are also aware that these are necessary at certain times for privacy or to improve concentration. Therefore, in addition to the Campfire modules, another of the proposals that it is studying for its offices is that of inflatable plastic walls, inflated by robots, that can be moved freely and easily for all facilities.

And in places where the weather allows it, like Silicon Valley, employees They will be able to work outdoors, in full sun or protected by semi-open tents, on tables and armchairs in the garden. This option was initially thought of as a measure to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but it seems that it will be adopted and maintained as one more value of the flexibility they want to offer in their offices.

Another aspect that Californians want to address is to increase the comfort of employees in the facilities so that they feel at home, for which they are studying the possibility of having chairs with individual air diffusers for each worker to control the temperature of your small workspace.

They also want iInclude directional speakers that reproduce white noise in the headrests of the chairs to muffle ambient noise, thereby reducing distractions and improving concentration.

The desk adapts to you

Since hybrid work will mean that many workers only come to the office on a few days of the week, and the rest of the time they work remotely, Google is developing workspaces that adapt to the employee simply by swiping their credential to unlock the equipment.

Thus, when swiping the employee card through the reader, the height of the table and the inclination of the monitor adapt to the configuration that the worker has saved, and your remote desktop session opens on your computer. They even have digital frames for family photos to display and the temperature adjusts to the preferences you have set.

Along with these measures, Google the number of positions in its offices is going to decrease, but it has assured that, at least for the moment, it is not going to reduce the size of its facilities. It is simply going to separate the workspaces much more, a request that, apparently, some employees have made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic even when everything has passed.

For this to work, Google is implementing among its employees a calendar in which they must indicate which days they want to go to the office, in such a way that there are no more workers than available spaces.