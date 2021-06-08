Meeting with Kamala Harris was transcendent and very pleasant: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, described as transcendent and beneficial the meeting with the vice president of USA, Kamala Harris.

The meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, was transcendent, beneficial for our peoples and very pleasant, ”the president wrote on his social networks.

President López Obrador received the vice president of the United States at the National Palace, where they analyzed, together with their work teams, how to mitigate undocumented migration to the north.

Both governments seek to improve living conditions in the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America from where, each year, thousands of migrants flee violence and poverty with the intention of entering the United States.

Joe Biden’s government committed to fostering investment in southern Mexico, including affordable housing loans, support to strengthen rural value chains in cocoa, coffee, and ecotourism, and business and business development missions to support infrastructure projects. .

The two leaders also agreed to increase cooperation to further secure their nearly 3,200-kilometer border and ensure orderly migration.

Another of the points agreed by both delegations was the boost to regional economic competitiveness, as well as the commitment to strengthen economic growth in the region after the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate US investments, particularly in southern Mexico.

In addition, they agreed to reactivate, since September, the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN), whose objective is to promote competitiveness and connectivity between neighbors and promote economic growth and productivity.

The two delegations also agreed to establish a task force to combat human smuggling and trafficking, while the United States pledged to provide forensic training to Mexican officials to resolve the more than 82,000 missing persons cases.

They also agreed to hold a high-level meeting on security cooperation in the near future.

I firmly believe that we are embarking on a new era that makes clear the interdependence and interconnectedness between nations, “said Harris.

