The Italian Football Federation, FIGC (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio) will meet this Thursday, at the organization’s headquarters in Rome, with the Scientific Technical Committee to analyze the protocol for the resumption of group training of all Italian Serie A teams, which she hopes will take place by the 18th.

Week will be decisive for the resumption of football in Italy (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / .)

The main point is about the behavior to be adopted in the event of a new wave of Covid-19 infection. After all, in this case, the specialists share the line of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation and recommend a 14-day collective quarantine for the entire group of a team, a scenario that, if it occurs after the restart of the championship, would definitely interrupt it.

– During a football game, we have 22 players and another 200 in their surroundings. It should be assessed whether the risk is acceptable. A doctor would never make anyone sick, but the decision is political, because only politics can synthesize the needs of people, the economy and society – said Giovanni Rezza, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Instituto Superiore di Sanità and member from CTS to “Corriere della Sera”. adding that a consensus protocol will be decisive for the resumption of games and the end of the championship.

At the moment, the clubs are in different situations when it comes to training. Sassuolo, Lecce Milan, Juventus, Bologna and Udinese, for example, have already started training or completed tests and allow players to use their facilities for individual training, in accordance with the rules of social detachment. Fiorentina, Roma, Naples and Parma are still with their players in confinement.

