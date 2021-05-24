Meeting the sensual Valerie Loureda in photos

The American fighter with Cuban roots and only 22 years old, Valerie Loureda is very versatile, because in parallel to mixed martial arts she has also cultivated a successful career in modeling, acting and journalism, standing out for her beauty, rudeness and talent.

He currently works in the Bellator company (3-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) and is one of the great prospects of Scott Coker, owner of the company.

We are going to enjoy her beautiful figure with a series of photos that are very sensual !!!

33Here signing the contract with the promoter