Meeting the beautiful Russian Bellator fighter Diana Avsaragova

The 22-year-old Russian fighter Diana Avsaragova surprises fans of mixed martial arts with her good quality in the cages, but undoubtedly also because of her undeniable beauty.

‘The Panther’, as she is known by her nickname, made her professional MMA debut in 2017 and earned two victories in regional MMA competitions in Russia. He now has 2 victories at Bellator, against Graff and Bulfin, keeping his undefeated.

The idea of ​​this note is to enjoy it with some flashes of his career. We hope you like your photos.

43Great russian warrior