Meeting of the series ‘Friends’ begins its recordings

There were some obstacles on the way to the long-awaited reunion of ‘Friends‘, but, finally, the good news arrived for the fans of the series.

After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The reunion will finally be filmed next week at Warner Bros. Studios, where the cast wrapped up their 10-season run in 2004.

The end of what Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, David schwimmer, Lisa kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew perry record this meeting is to honor the 25th anniversary of the iconic comedy.

HBO Max He explained in a statement: “Finally, to avoid misunderstandings about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new and original episode of the series. The cast will appear as themselves, not as their beloved characters, ”he declared.

Which means that there will only be six actors talking about the series and the first time the entire cast has been back together on screen since the show ended.

In reality, the details of this new shoot are very few. In addition to knowing that there will be the original cast and that the recordings are about to start, the most important thing for the fans remains to be known: the release date.

On the other hand, sources close to the matter mentioned Variety last year that each of The six stars would receive at least $ 2.5 million for participating in the special.

Friends, which premiered in 1994, has won 4 Primetime Emmys, 1 Golden Globe, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 11 People’s Choice Awards, making it one of the most popular and successful comedies of all time.

