Meeting of Mars and Venus on a summer night

In recent weeks they have been getting closer Mars Y Venus in the evening sky, but the approximation is maximum this 12th of July. To observe this planetary conjunction you have to look west after sunset.

The show will unfold near the shining star Regulus of the constellation of Leo, and as a reference you can also take the crescent moon, which will not be very far.

The conjunction will be seen on both July 12 and 13, since in the two days both planets will be only half a degree apart in the sky, according to the National Astronomical Observatory.

Observing Venus it will be much simpler, since it shines much brighter than MarsTherefore, experts recommend using binoculars to clearly distinguish the two protagonists of this astronomical event. In this case, in addition, they are two of the worlds where scientists look for signs of life, with rovers touring the red planet and missions prepared to investigate the venusian cloudss.

The astronomical interest of the conjunctions is that stars like these two planets can be seen very close in the sky, which is very aesthetic and helps to identify them. But do not forget that it is only one projection issue: seeing a planet close to another is only apparent proximity, since each one continues to circulate through its orbit and usual distance around the Sun.

