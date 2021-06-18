Meeting? Biden and Xi could “work in the appropriate modality,” predicted the White House

15 minutes. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported Thursday that the White House is considering the possibility of organizing a bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

After the important meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia, Sullivan explained that will “look for opportunities to interact with President Xi in the future.”

“We don’t have any particular plans at the moment,” he said. “But I would like to point out that both leaders are likely to be at the G20 in Italy in October.” What’s more, “very soon, we will sit down to work in the appropriate modality so that the 2 presidents get involved“, without specifying the format of the meeting.

In this sense, he specified that “Biden will be involved in the next month with President Xi in some way to assess” the situation between the two powers and ensure “direct communication.”

During this week, both the Group of Seven (G7) summit and NATO issued harsh statements against the Chinese government. In the first case, the G7 asked Xi to show respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Specifically, in conflict points such as Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Likewise, that it be opened to an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

For its part, NATO agreed to a “united and clear” position on the need to address China’s international rise in the international arena and its aggressive actions.

Given this, The Asian giant responded that China warned that it will respond to surveillance affections. He also launched accusations of “misjudging the international situation.”