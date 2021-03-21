Meeting between the US and China allowed “tough” but “useful” and “constructive” talks

15 minutes. Representatives of the United States (US) and China concluded the first talks in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, which were “tough and direct”, according to the US side, while the Chinese side considers the dialogue to be “useful and constructive” and stressed that both countries must avoid conflict and “advance the relationship on a solid and stable path.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that after “several hours” speaking with the Chinese authorities, “we certainly know and knew that there are several areas in which we fundamentally disagree.” Among these are “China’s actions in Xinjiang, with respect to Hong Kong, Tibet, increasingly Taiwan” or “actions that are taken in cyberspace.”

Expansive agenda

“And it is not surprising that when we raised these issues clearly and directly, we got a defensive response,” the secretary stressed. However, he said they also had a “very candid conversation for many hours about an expansive agenda.” “In Iran, in North Korea, in Afghanistan, in the climate, our interests intersect”, indicated in this regard.

“On economics, trade, and technology, we told our counterparts that we are reviewing these issues in close consultation with Congress, with our allies and partners. And we will move forward, in a way that fully protects and promotes the interests of workers and our companies, “he added.

Likewise, the head of the State Department explained that the US had two objectives in the talks with China. On the one hand, “share” with the authorities of the Asian country “important concerns” about “a series of actions that China has taken.” On the other hand, “state very clearly” the policies, priorities, and worldview of the United States. “And we did it,” he stressed.

On the other hand, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called the talks with China “tough and direct” on a “wide range of issues.” He also advanced that they will continue to consult with their allies and partners “the way forward” and “on issues ranging from Iran to Afghanistan through the usual diplomatic channels”, as well as work with China “in the future.”

China asks to avoid conflict

For its part, Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi described the dialogue with the US as “sincere, constructive and useful.”, although with “important differences”.

Yang stressed that the dialogue is “conducive” to improve mutual understanding. He elaborated that China hopes the two sides will strengthen communication, exchange and dialogue in various fields.

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, Washington and Beijing must manage their relations avoiding conflict and confrontation. He advocates “mutual respect and cooperation for mutual benefit”, to “thus advance in a bilateral relationship along a solid and stable path,” according to the news agency. Xinhua.

Yang thus opted for “dialogue” with “mutual respect” and the search for common ground while reserving differences.

However, he stressed to the US that sovereignty and territorial integrity are important issues. He stressed that the US side must not underestimate China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

China thus expressed its “hope” for dialogue on the “basis” that the two sides respect the fundamental interests and main concerns of the other party.

Encounter marked by friction

Blinken and Sullivan met for two days with their counterparts Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi. This first high-level meeting held by the Joe Biden and Beijing Administration was marked by reproaches and friction on both sides.

The first of the appointments turned out to be much more hostile than originally expected, the US media noted. At the end of the meeting, Blinken censured China for “violating international standards in its crackdown on Uighurs and other minorities, cyberattacks against the United States, and economic coercion.” On the other hand, Yang “strongly opposed US interference in China’s internal affairs.”

However, both countries attended the meeting with a view to trying to calm the tension that characterized their relationship in recent years, although days before the meeting the US imposed sanctions against China for the repression of political freedoms in Hong Kong.