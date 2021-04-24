Meeting between AMLO and Kamala Harris will deal with migration and the economy

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak in early May on migration and the economy, the White House said Saturday.

“On May 7, Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will be joined by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, and the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo,” he said in a statement was made by the spokeswoman for the US Vice President, Symone Sanders.

“This meeting will deepen the partnership between our countries to achieve the common goals of prosperity, good governance, and addressing the root causes of migration.”

Biden tasked Harris with solving the problem of uncontrolled migration at the US-Mexico border.

The vice president will also meet virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei next week to discuss the increase in migrants, and will visit Central America in June.

Unlike Republican Donald Trump, who emphasized preventing immigrants from crossing the border, Biden and Harris are committed to helping regional governments address the poverty and violence that lead people to undertake the difficult journey to states. United.

With information from AFP