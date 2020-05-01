The VW Play infotainment system will be available in the new NIVUS and will have the ability to answer questions about your vehicle through voice commands

Having all the comforts in a car is essential today, since we spend a large part of our lives on board it. So it is also important to have a good infotainment system that allows us to listen to the best of our favorite music to have efficient connectivity with our phone and much more.

Volkswagen has addressed this point primarily and has announced the launch of VW Play, a new infotainment system connected, with smart voice commands and a big screen.

VW play It is made up of a 10 ″ HD screen and a fully digital instrument cluster. According to the Motorpasion portal, it integrates entertainment functions, relevant vehicle information and its own app store.

Something that improved entirely Volkswagen It was the interface, which is much more friendly than the current infotainment system of the brand, and also, very similar to iOS. VW Play It also has a search menu to enter keywords that take you directly to the function you are looking for, without the need to navigate through the different menus.

Within the user manual, you will find a section with access to around 12,000 questions that you can ask about the vehicle through voice commands. Likewise, the interface allows scheduling maintenance appointments or reporting failures directly to the brand’s workshop to schedule repair.

VW Play.

Credit: Courtesy Volkswagen Brasil.

Even if Volkswagen it took 3 years to develop the System VW Play, this can be used in any model of the range mounted on the platform MQB. The new Nivus, It will be the first vehicle to have this infotainment system, although for the future it is planned to introduce more models.

