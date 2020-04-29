Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Night City, the city where Cyberpunk 2077 takes place, is a city full of life and each space reflects the inequality and tension that take place in this future marked by technological development but which has not been able to solve social problems. In the midst of this low-intensity warfare taking place on the streets, different gangs protect their territory and one of them is the queen of Heywood, a territory dominated by Latinos.

For a few weeks now, CD Projekt RED has begun to reveal more details about Cyberpunk 2077, specifically about the gangs and factions that exist in the dangerous territories of Night City. Despite its obvious and tense inequality, the city has been formed with the presence of groups from different countries and cultures and in this case there is a representative of the Latin sector, Valentino’s.

According to information released by CD Projekt RED on Twitter, Valentino’s is one of the largest and strongest gangs in Night City and dominates the entire Heywood area. This gang has a history that has been told for centuries, so it has a strict moral code and traditions that date back to ancient times.

One of Night City’s largest gangs, the Valentinos are bound by a strong moral code and century-old traditions. Controlling swathes of predominantly Latino areas of Heywood, they treat values ​​such as honor, justice, and brotherhood with deadly seriousness. # Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Z2dgxy3R0P – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 28, 2020

