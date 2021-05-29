Meet today’s Netflix premieres May 28, 2021 | Instagram

Finally the weekend begins and without a doubt it is a great moment to see the premieres of series and movies that reach the famous platform from Netflix, so if your plan is to stay home, take a look at what’s new.

Fortunately, Netflix continues to premiere and every day brings new productions for its millions of subscribers, and today that begins the weekend is a great day to start it with a marathon afternoon of series and movies.

It should be noted that in recent days we have seen the premiere of productions such as Master of none, Jurassic World or Who killed Sara ?.

However, it is time to find new series and movies to see during the weekend, in addition to the Netflix guarantee.

This is how a total of three productions are ready as of today to entertain Netflix subscribers during the weekend.

Here are the premieres that arrive on Netflix this Friday:

1

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (SERIES)

Lucifer stars in a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of fixing things with Chloe. Once again, the devil sticks his tail.

two

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (SERIES)

As she prepares for another chapter, Sandy deals with a heavy loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important meeting, and a huge career boost.

3

Naughty: From the mansion to the street

The privileged life of Travieso, a very spoiled little dog, is turned upside down when he gets lost in the big city and must survive on the streets.