Meet today's Netflix premieres April 13, 2021

Today two productions arrive for the second day of the week to open the way to the great stellar premiere of Netflix this weekend, so keep reading so you know what new streaming brings us.

A few days from premiere stellar of “Luis Miguel, the series 2”, Netflix begins the way with other productions for its subscribers after its great variety of premieres at Easter.

Yes, new titles are added to Netflix in the second week of April, so many viewers are waiting to see a wide variety of series and movies that will be available within the online platform.

This week one of the novelties arrives with My love: six great love stories, a drama that tells the lives of six couples from different parts of the world.

It is worth mentioning that this program will show how your relationship has grown stronger over many years.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Tuesday:

1

“My love: Six great love stories” (SPECIAL)

The Netflix special will show six couples from different parts of the world to share their experiences in love with images obtained throughout a year. The production is a testament to their decades together.

two

“Mighty Express: Season 3” (SERIES)

The little ones at home will be delighted with the return of the “Mighty Express” trains, who are always ready to save the day. During the new installment, the little friends will be in charge of keeping everyone on the Railroad safe and sound.