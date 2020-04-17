Maca is a root native to the Andes of Peru and Bolivia with healing properties known since time immemorial and used in herbal medicine for its properties to regulate the endocrine system, helping to control hormonal imbalances, increasing fertility and sexual function.

April 17, 2020 10:50 a.m.

Maca is a natural source of strength, endurance, sports performance and a feeling of general well-being. Get to know its magnificent properties.

Stimulant: it contains macamide that acts on the hypothalamus and the adrenal glands, regulating hormonal levels and providing an energetic effect on the body. Some studies also confirm that maca increases fertility and sexual function because it increases blood flow in the pelvic area.

Menopause: very valuable for its mineralizing and revitalizing properties, especially at the time of women’s menopause because its phytosteroids help treat hot flashes.

Energetic: its components transport more oxygen to the body and avoid low pressure. Regulates the functioning of the thyroid gland and is an ideal complement for fatigue, memory loss, tiredness and stress.

Immune system: stimulates defensive cells thanks to alkaloids, prevents colds and contagions, strengthening the body’s defenses.

Antidepressant: improves memory and learning because it makes the brain more receptive, especially in sleep or depression treatments.

Anti-cancer: thanks to its glucosinate component, which gives it the property of naturally removing damaged or affected cells.

Skin protector: increases the thickness of the epidermis which helps protect it from the sun.

It is obtained in powder in dietetics or natural stores, and is consumed by adding a tablespoon to your smoothies, juices, yogurt, etc. It also comes in dietary capsules. Try it and you will see how your energy and your feeling of well-being change.

.