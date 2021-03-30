Meet the worst Disney series + Better avoid them! | Instagram

Although Disney + has become one of the best platforms entertainment, also has content that not worth seeing, so so that you do not pass a bitter drink, we mention a list of series that you should avoid.

There is no doubt that Disney + has become one of the favorite platforms, narrowly beating Netflix and in fact more and more users are joining it thanks to its attractive series and exclusive content, especially the latest from Marvel.

And although it is true that it has more successes with its original content and classic Disney films that have managed to awaken the inner child of some users, there are other contents that are not entirely worth it.

It is important to remember that the platform is more focused on children’s content, in addition to the fact that many of the premieres are aimed at children and most of them are about giving a positive message to this absence.

So so you don’t have a bad time, here at Show News we take the task of naming you those series that you shouldn’t see, or maybe that aren’t your first entertainment option.

The worst series from Disney +:

one

Forky asks a question

One of the Pixar projects that are present on the platform is the series “Forky asks a question” and although it is one of the characters in the movie “Toy Story 4” individually, it did not achieve the expected success and the mini episodes failed to catch the audience.

two

Diary of a future president

This is one of the Disney + series that have not managed to catch the users either.

Also, its content has been described as tedious and unattractive, so not everyone has actually recommended it.

3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

There is no doubt that the phenomenon of “High School Musical” lasted a long time and managed to launch its protagonists to fame, who today are remembered for the roles they played in movies.

However, “High School Musical: The musical: The series” did not achieve the expected success despite the fact that the acting and voices of the protagonists have received good reviews, the cliché in the scenes was what they did not like at all.