Falls, exposure to extreme temperatures and resistance to water and dust and even bullets, acids and resistance to pressure are some of the tests that have successfully overcome the cell phone that classifies itself as indestructible.

This is the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme, from the Japanese company of the same name and which has the MIL-STD-810G military standard, which means that it has passed some of the 29 resistance tests and durability of the United States Department of Defense.

But what makes this mobile phone so resistant? Let's see its characteristics:

Military Standard 810G for Dust, Shock, Vibration, Extreme Temperatures, Heavy Rain, Low Pressure, Solar Radiation, Salt Fog, Moisture, Freeze-Thaw, and Freeze / Freeze Rain. Proof of drop up to 5 feet (1.5m) on concrete. IP68 dust proof, waterproof up to 6.5 feet (2m) for up to 30 minutes.Non-hazardous, Class I, Division 2 certification for hazardous locations.Rubber shell for secure hold and added durability.

But in addition, the Kyocera brand highlights that the DuraXV Extreme is easy to use, since it has a customizable menu to configure frequently used applications, it comes with multiple programmable keys that include SOS *, Push To Talk, speaker key, list key call and 4-way navigation keys. It has a large font, touch pad and a clear display for superior readability, and the headphone jack includes a built-in camlock to securely attach accessories to the device.

Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Specifications

Category: Ultra Rugged Flip Battery Talk Time: Up to 9.5 hours Standby Time: Up to 18.3 days (440 hours) Battery Type: Removable 1770 mAh lithium ion (lithium ion) Internal Monitor: 2.6 “QVGA TFT (240 x 320 pixels) Sub: 1.08 ”monochrome OLED (102 x 90) Operating system: AOSP (Proprietary) Camera: 5MP autofocus with LED flash and camcorder Chipset: QM215 1.2GHz Quad-Core A53, 64-bit CPU Connectivity: LTE Bands (CAT4 ): 2, 4, 5, 12, 13; Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / r / k (2.4GHz and 5GHz). Mobile access point (up to 10 connections). Bluetooth ® 4.2 + LE / EDR Memory: 16GB ROM / 2GB RAM Up to 512GB microSDXC card slot Size: 4.36 x 2.22 x 1.07 inch (110.8 x 56.4 x 27.3mm) Weight: 6.8 ounces (193g)

