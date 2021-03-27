Meet the two premieres on Netflix for today March 24 | Instagram

Today two original productions land on the famous platform from Netflix to take its users into mystery and surprise, so read on to find out what’s new it brings to you.

That’s how it is, two original productions of Netflix arrive this Wednesday, March 26 to please the most curious subscribers.

If you are wondering what to see today on your platform streaming favorite, we will quickly get you out of your doubts.

Prepare not to detach yourself from the television or the computer, because here are the two productions that will surely have you stung today.

We are almost in the final stretch of the third month of 2021 and the premieres continue to arrive on the famous streaming platform, so do not hesitate to see them all.

Here is what comes to the platform:

one

Who m @ t0 Sara? (SERIE)

“Álex”, who seeks revenge against the “Lazcano” family, is released from prison after 18 years.

He will try to find out who m @ t0 his sister to clear her reputation, but will discover more secrets.

The first season of the Mexican series has a total of 10 episodes of between 35 and 45 minutes each.

It stars Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán and Carolina Miranda, among others.

two

Seaspirazy: Unsustainable Fishing (DOCUMENTARY)

This story focuses on a filmmaker who loves marine life who, by entering that world, creates a record of the damage that humans cause to the oceans and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.