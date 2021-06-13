Meet the Top 5 movies on Disney + You have to see them! | Instagram

On this occasion we will introduce you to a selection of 5 movies which are already available on the Disney plus platform to enjoy the weekend, because if you have chosen to stay at home and rest, you should continue reading.

For several months now, the Disney + platform has been available in Latin America and joins the large variety of streaming platforms available.

This is without a doubt an experience with unmatched access to your subscribers at any time and in any place.

This is how he has managed to win on the screens with the launch of his subscription service The Walt Disney Company.

With exclusive and permanent access to audiovisual content, it allows you to relive the 10 best movies to watch right now.

It should be noted that Diego Lerner is the president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America and a couple of months ago he remarked:

“The launch of Disney + in Latin America is a milestone in the history of the company in the region and marks the beginning of an unprecedented stage of innovation and creativity. We are very proud to share with our audiences this new experience that they were looking forward to with enthusiasm ”.

1

Frozen 2

The truth is that many have already seen it in the movies and want to relive it, others were left with the desire to know what happens in the second story that involves the sisters Ana and Elsa in their magical frozen adventures.

two

The Lion King

Time passes and “The Lion King” with its sinister story to get rid of his relatives and seize the throne, is the most emotional film that continues to obtain the best score in the most viewed.

3

Spider-Man: A New Universe

It is one of the highest rated films for animation where Miles Morales, a teenager who admires Spider-Man struggles to live up to expectations.

4

Soul

The animated film that tells the story of a music teacher who suffers an accident before being able to fulfill his dream.

5

Avengers: Endgame

A movie that shows that the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos. Perfect to revive and know how the superheroes of “Avengers: Infinity war” ended and what plans Marvel has for them.