This tiny seed may seem to be worthless, but its nutritional contribution exceeds 90% of the foods that are part of the universal human diet.

April 19, 2020

And what is fantastic about it? Chia is a seed native to America and occurs in the territories of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and El Salvador. This seed is gluten free, contains up to 25% omega-3, large amounts of fiber, which makes it an irreplaceable food to take care of the heart and brain.

However, there are still doubts to answer about this food and other possible uses, so far the following uses for the health of the body have been confirmed after various studies of this food.

Digestion: Thanks to its high concentration of fiber, this food can be used to improve digestion or to control diarrhea. Diets: When you feel hungry between meals, you can choose to pour a tablespoon of chia seeds in a glass of water and drink it, this will calm your appetite.

Cholesterol: the type of fiber that this food has improves the absorption of fat by the body. Heart: Due to its high content of essential fatty acids that provide anti-inflammatory effects, it helps improve cardiovascular health.

The most interesting thing about chia is its nutritional breakdown, each 100 gr of this food has: 472 calories, vitamin B1 0.87, vitamin B2 0.17, vitamin B3 5.82, monounsaturated fats 7.26 gr, carbohydrates 47, 87 gr, potassium 1031 mg, calcium 529 mg, fiber 38 gr, protein 16.62 gr, zinc 5.32 mg, saturated fat 10.54 gr, phosphorus 604 mg, magnesium 77 mg, sodium 39 mg, and vitamin C 15 , 37.

With this super nutritious food we can obtain flour and make it with breads, biscuits, sauces, among others.

