Meet the strange Crocs with heels designed with Balenciaga



Crocs has presented other proposals before to combine comfort with formality.

Few things can raise a social media rage like the always controversial Crocs, which this time in collaboration with Balenciaga, present the classic Swedish type shoes, but with heels.

Balenciaga and Crocs teamed up again to present the Spring 2022 collection, with the proposal of Croc boots that go up to the knee and the exclusive stiletto clogs, which come in green and black, says Complex in its digital edition.

The best thing about crocs is their comfort, so Balenciaga definitely made them lose their meaning. pic.twitter.com/c7EqKeoait – Alejandra Pintos (@Alepint) June 8, 2021

The Crocs have always been associated with comfort, but today they propose something that is driving social networks crazy. Images of controversial high-heeled footwear are flipping the internet and as there are always people who love them and others who do not understand what the reason for taste is for that kind of footwear.

Crocs with heel ?? Twitter people, give your opinion !! https: //t.co/MlzQCr78dO – Cisco Márquez (@CiscoMrquez) June 9, 2021

About the price, nothing is known yet but it is expected that they will not be cheap and that it may happen as in 2017, when they launched a 10-centimeter platform model that fetched $ 850 and that it was sold out even before it was released.

Balenciaga presented its latest Spring 22 collection, entitled Clones, which was held on a minimalist white catwalk where the new looks of the collection pass by that will be the sensation in 2022.

Within the collection, curious pieces and other products were presented, but the special collaboration with Crocs monopolized the spotlight, a result of the unusual footwear.

The price of the Crocs-heels is a mystery and although it takes time for them to go on saleIt will be a mystery to know who will be the first to wear this type of footwear and adapt it to a good look.

To see the entire Balenciaga collection and be prepared for all the releases that we will see in 2022, check out the video of the presentation.

