We take you to know the beautiful ranch that the son of Maribel Guardia inherited after the death of the famous King of Jaripeo

On July 13, 2015 the interpreter lost his life Joan Sebastian and among the assets he inherited is the Rancho Las Palmas, in the city of Cuernavaca, in the Mexican state of Morelos.

The King of Jaripeo decided to leave that property to his son Julián Figueroa, who was born as a result of the relationship he had with the Costa Rican Maribel Guardia.

Although Julián initially planned to sell the property due to the insecurity in the area, he recently announced that he had changed his mind, so now he It will become a family restaurant.

Through various videos, both Joan Sebastian and Julián Figueroa have allowed their followers to know some details of the famous colonial-style ranch, which has an extension of 91,493 square feet of land.

He also known as El Poeta del Pueblo built the property thinking of Julián, having always had in mind that it would be his after his death.

The ranch has 17 bedrooms distributed over three floors, so it has enough space to receive all the members of the large family that formed the interpreter of ‘Me gustas’.

Living room

The living room of the house is made up of three sofas with space for five people, as well as a fireplace that stands out for having the legend ‘Carpe Diem’ carved on stone.

Dinning room

The dining room was equipped with a glass table with space for eight people, which stood out for its horse-shaped legs.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom mixes rustic finishes with soft and tender ones, just as it happened with the bed in which Joan spent the nights, since it stood out for its mosquito net.

After his death, that room was occupied by Julián, who decided to keep some of the suits that his father used in his presentations.

Guest suites

The ranch has six guest suites, which are separate from the main house, since Joan liked that her visitors felt at home.

Terrace

In addition to his room, the terrace was another of the preferred spaces for the interpreter of “You will do better without me,” which was equipped with a room with a coffee table and a spectacular view of the property.

Stables

As a good horse lover, Joan Sebastian built large stables for his faithful Jaripeo companions.

There he kept eight of the horses with which he appeared in palenques throughout Mexico.

In addition to the original stables, over the years others were built to keep Julián’s horses.

These stables were placed in the old chapel where Julián Figueroa’s First Communion was celebrated.

Riding school

The property also has its own covered riding arena, where Joan Sebastian trained with his horses.

His riding school was special and unique, being open, having a fountain, vegetation and even mirrors, in which the composer also appreciated the execution of his horses in order to correct possible errors.

Museum

The interpreter’s vast career was also immortalized through a museum, where his favorite frames and other items are exhibited.

Pool

Being located in Cuernavaca, known as ‘The city of eternal spring’, the ranch has its swimming pool to cope with the high temperatures registered in the area,

The pool is one of Julián’s favorite places, to such an extent that he decided to use it for the making of his video ‘Supposes’, in which he had the special participation of Cynthia Rodríguez.

This area has various furniture to enjoy the sun, as well as a kind of palapa equipped to prepare delicious cuts of meat on the grill.

The surroundings of the pool are also accompanied by six arches that were converted into an aqueduct by Joan, who was not only a great musician, but was also a passionate about architecture.

