Meet the “shitty” car collector

ACD July 18, 2021

Peter Cullingford does business by renting old, ordinary cars to serve as props in movies and television series.

With increasingly incredible digitization and special effects, movies can take us to places and situations that only exist in our imaginations. However, there are films that continue to choose to recreate 20th century cities or environments with real objects and this is where the protagonist of our article comes into play.

His name is Peter Cullingford and he has dedicated his entire life to collect ordinary objects and common cars to give a second life, thanks to the magic of cinema.

Picture Vehicle Specialties Inc, the company he founded and runs, is one of the few companies in Canada (and the world) that specializes in supplying what are essentially automotive extras for film and television.

Props cars of the most common for the cinema

The typical New York taxi, among the most demanded cars

His vast collection of vintage cars, carefully selected and extremely ordinary, it succeeds in transporting us to the New York of the 70s, the Russia of the 80s or the post-war Europe.

Cars supplied by this company have shared the limelight with real actors in productions such as “The Shape of Water”, “Total Challenge”, “Hulk” or in series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “The Boys”.

Within the Picture Vehicle Specialties facilities there are some 200 vehicles in different health states mechanics (immaculate, unrestored or even burned) in a field that surrounds a huge dome-shaped silo, inside which are the most valuable or rust-prone automobiles.

Rare cars from movies and series

Nobody collects the “boring cars,” as Cullingford calls them: the base models, the four doors, the estate cars. “The shitty cars we’ve all lived with as kids and are now gone”, Add. And those models are what are feeding him and how necessary they are when recreating an outdoor scene from a few decades ago.

The cost of renting a vehicle for a day of filming ranges from $ 350 to $ 1,500 Canadians (between 240 and 1,000 euros), depending on their value. Cars from the 1980s are in high demand now for film and television work, Cullingford points out, but unfortunately they were some of the worst cars ever made, making them difficult to locate.