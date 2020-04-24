The interpreter has one of the most impressive ranches, being the home of more than 400 horses and the largest riding arena in Latin America

In the community of Equal to, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the Rancho Los 3 Potrillos, belonging to the interpreter Vicente Fernandez and his wife María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita.

The property, with an extension of one thousand 235 acres, has become one of the most emblematic homes in Mexico, being one of the few that ever opened its doors to be visited by the public.

Thanks to this, thousands of lucky followers of the Charro de Huentitán They had the opportunity to explore the terrain, meet their horses and even take photos with the famous 80-year-old singer.

Stables

What most attracts the attention of the ranch are the horses, having more than 400, so the space for them is quite large.

Their stables are impressive, as well as all the care they receive, since Vicente Fernández is recognized not only for his voice, but also for his kennel.

It also has space for your livestock, as well as for the pen for your roosters and chickens.

Riding school

The ranch is so large that it houses the Vicente Fernández Arena, considered the largest riding school in Latin America.

It was built in 2005 and has a capacity for 11,000 spectators.

Swimming pool

Another facility that steals the reflectors is the pool, as it is shaped like a guitar and has a kind of kiosk in the center that serves as a bar to serve all the guests of Chente Fernández.

Event hall

The property is so extensive that it has its own event room, where the most recent birthday of the interpreter of ‘Divine Women’ has been celebrated.

The event room is very spacious, so there is space for about 50 guests and for the mariachi who can never miss this type of celebration.

Rehearsal room

Another of the rooms that the property has is its rehearsal room, in which Vicente Fernández quotes all his musicians to practice some of his greatest musical successes.

This place stands out for also being its trophy room, having all the recognitions it has received throughout its career hanging on the wall.

Keep reading

This is the Andrea Legarreta house where she celebrated the XV years of her daughter Mia

Know the house in which Jenni Rivera’s daughter Jacqie will give birth to her fourth child

Meet Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s $ 14 million mansion in Encino, California

This is the beautiful mansion of Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia in California

.