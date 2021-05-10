Meet the premieres that will arrive on Netflix from May 9 to 16 | Instagram

This week the Netflix platform will have premieres that are highly anticipated, such as the fifth season of Outlander, so if you are eager to know what is coming, keep reading to find out.

There is no doubt that this month of May is one of the best for Netflix subscribers, and that is that the great one of streaming has great premieres prepared.

It may interest you: The best Netflix movies so far in 2021

And although some of us suffered great disappointment to discover that the end of the House of Paper would not be released, the sadness really did not last long.

And it is that they have already reached the platform highly anticipated series, like the last part of the Selena Quintanilla biopic; and other very successful ones will soon arrive, such as the final season of The Kominsky Method, the fifth installment of Outlander, or the second season of ¿Qué m @tó a Sara ?, the Mexican production that became an international success.

In addition, the Halston miniseries starring Ewan McGregor, promises to become another of the most successful novelties.

While, original films such as Roberto Baggio also stand out. El Divino, about the life of the famous Italian footballer, and two films with a national stamp: El Baile de los 41, with Alfonso Herrera as the main actor, and #LadyRancho.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Here is the list of releases that will arrive on Netflix this week:

1

Series

Comedy The Upshaw Family. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 12. Outlander Drama: Season 5. Premiere May 11. Moving to heaven. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 14. Halston. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 14. Ragnarok: Season 2. Netflix Original. Release date yet to be specified. Master of none: coming soon. Release date yet to be specified. Action What I Saw: Season 3. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 14. two

Films

Comedy Love or Money. Premiere on May 15. Drama The dance of the 41. Premiere on May 12. Oxygen. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 12. Hitman Action. Day of the soldier. Premiere on May 15. The future Avenger. Premiere on May 16. Terminator 2: the Last Judgment. Premiere on May 16. Suspense The woman at the window. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 14. 3

Documentaries

Money in a nutshell. Netflix Original. Premiere May 11. 4

Movies and series for the whole family

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Premiere on May 12. Castlevania: Season 4. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 13 Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2. Netflix Original. Premiere on May 14.