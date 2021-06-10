Meet the premieres of Netflix for today June 9 | Instagram

Today a total of a series and two films arrive at the famous platform from Netflix, this after several days without premieres, something that is really strange within the streaming giant’s catalog.

That’s right, after several days without novelties On the platform, Netflix finally arrives this Wednesday, June 9 with a total of three productions for its subscribers.

If you are a fan of science fiction, do not lose sight of the ‘thriller’ Disomnia, while if yours are the stories of overcoming, The skater will be your best choice, or if you want to enjoy a great animation adventure, The Dragon Desires is your movie, which are premieres for this week that you shouldn’t miss out on anything in the world.

And as if that were not enough, this week titles such as Feliz día de tu mue3rte3, A Ghost Story and Angry Birds 2: The movie are added to the platform’s extensive catalog.

Here are the premieres that arrive this June 9 to Netflix:

Tragic Jungle (MOVIE)

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman goes deep into the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature fuses the human with the supernatural.

Dysomnia (MOVIE)

After humans lose the ability to sleep, an ex-soldier fights to save her family while society and her mind are thrown into chaos.

Fried, fresh and crispy (SERIES)

Critic Daym Drops is passionate about food and fun, and knows by heart the best places to taste the most modern and tasty fried dishes.