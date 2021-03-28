Meet the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in April 2021 | Instagram

This time we will show you what awaits us in the platform of Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks, as the third month of the year is about to end and great news will be coming to all platforms.

The weekend has finally arrived, however this is a different one, as Easter begins and this means a respite from school and work.

Recently they have officially confirmed what all the novelties and premieres within the famous Amazon Prime Video platform in April 2021.

Along with the arrival of documentaries such as Sergio Ramos, which continues what was seen in the first edition already available on the platform, we have premieres of exclusive and original series such as “Children of the Zoo station” and other works produced by the company like “I care a lot”, which has triumphed in recent months.

Additionally, “Tolkien Lovers: The Hobbit Movies” will also appear on the platform during these weeks.

Unfortunately, we are still in a health contingency and for those people who are going to stay at home, streaming platforms are a great entertainment option, so it is important to be aware of the premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, among others.

Here is the complete list with the most outstanding news:

April 8

Silk road

10 Hours To Or Natal

April 9th

The Good Doctor – season 4

April 15

Breaking News in Yuba County