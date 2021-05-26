Meet the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for June 2021 | Instagram

The famous platform Amazon Prime Video has announced several premieres for the next month of June 2021 and some of them have generated expectation in the public for their incredible plot, so keep reading to find out everything.

As you may remember, new titles arrive on streaming platforms every month, something that is undoubtedly an implicit law of each service.

And this is how in the case of Amazon Prime Video it is no different, which is why some of those that will arrive in its catalog in June 2021 have already been announced.

The truth is that the expectation of its users has grown with certain titles and it is not for less, since they are very interesting plots and also, they have an extremely incredible cast.

However, at the moment, this service has only revealed that it has prepared three premieres for next month.

But, it is necessary to remember that when we least expect they tend to add more series or movies to the list of new releases, so it would be something that could happen.

1

Sun

This is a totally new Brazilian series that shows a very peculiar story: that of Victor, a father who has dedicated his entire life to the police force and specifically to fighting the war against drugs in his country. Ironically, his son becomes an addict and also one of the most sought after drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro.

The production is created by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira, and in addition to being an action and detective story, it has a suspenseful tinge.

Its protagonists are Gabriel Leone and Flavio Tolenazi, who give life to the father and son of this series badas in real events.

It is expected that on June 4 it will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

two

Alone

Other episodic production that also coincides in having a very unique plot, because here we know a different story in each episode, with a different actor or actress for each one.

All enter a science fiction and drama story with futuristic touches, where various feelings are explored, especially that of loneliness; in turn, it delves into human relationships.

Some of the performers involved in this project are Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman.

Each one stars in a chapter under the direction of David Wei, who is in charge of this production that is planned to premiere on the streaming platform on June 25, 2021.

3

Bosch

A famous Los Angeles, California police detective; He is in charge of an investigation related to the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

While working on the case, he is also accused of ending the life of a man who was a serial killer, but it was not his job to kill but to send him straight to prison.

This is one of the most popular crime series in the United States, finally coming to Amazon Prime Video to bring nostalgia to those who enjoyed it on television.

Now, you can relive each of the moments that Titus Welliver starred as Harry Bosch, under the direction of Michael Connelly.