Meet the one who would be the mother of all covid-19 vaccines | Video

Posted at 22:38 ET (02:38 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Playing 1:43

Posted at 22:51 ET (02:51 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

1:03

Posted at 22:51 ET (02:51 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

1:23

Posted at 22:42 ET (02:42 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

1:21

Posted at 21:42 ET (01:42 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

16:58

Posted at 20:20 ET (00:20 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

0:55

Posted at 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT) Tuesday, May 18, 2021

0:54

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Monday, May 17, 2021

1:02

Posted at 17:11 ET (21:11 GMT) Monday, May 17, 2021

2:04

Posted at 4:47 PM ET (8:47 PM GMT) Monday, May 17, 2021

1:14