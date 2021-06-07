Meet the nominees for the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards

The delivery of the MIAW 2021 Awards will take place on July 13 and will also be hosted by the renowned singer Kali Uchis and the youtuber, singer and businesswoman from Mazatlan, Kenia OS, we will tell you all the details.
The MTV MIAW Awards recently announced their nominees for their 2021 edition where they will be awarded youtubers, tiktokers, influencers, musicians, among others, who compete to be the favorites of the public.
It should be noted that the platform of the MTV MIAW 2021 Awards will be voting since Monday, so that the public can choose who gets the “pink kitten”.
Camilo, Kimberly Loaiza, Karon G, BTS, Luisito Comunica and Juanpa Zurita are just some of the many nominees competing this year at the MTV MIAW in any of the 32 categories.
It is important to mention that the delivery of the MIAW 2021 Awards will take place on July 13 and as we mentioned before, they will be conducted by Kali Uchis and Kenia OS.
The nominees for the MTV MIAW 2021:
1. MIAW icon
Kimberly loaiza
Kunno
Kenya Os
Domelipa
Jashlem
Jimena Jimenez
Brianda deyanara
Rod Contreras
2. Creator of the year
Amadora
Cain Guzman
Darian rojas
Ignacia Antonia
Kevlex
Kimberly loaiza
Legna Hernandez
Ralf
3. Global creator
Bella Poarch
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Lele pons
Martinez twins
Naim darrechi
Noah beck
4. MIAW Storiator
Bad bunny
Danna Paola
Elán
Juanpa Zurita
Kenya Os
Kim shantal
Luisito Communicates
Paco de Miguel
5. Fav new school
Aaron Mercury
Amaranth
Augusto Gimenez
Carlota Madrigal
Ungrateful
Marian krawstor
Mau Lopez
Melipandda
6. Viral bomb
#SilhouetteChallenge
Ay Rico Rico Rico
Puebla Ciclovía
El Niño Del Oxxo
The RBD Reunion
La Chilindrina in Bikini
Birthday Girls
Kill me that memory of that bitter love
7. It is very cringe
Gucci Boy
Fails by Alfredo Adame
Golf Course Beating
López-Gatell On Vacation
Paty Christmas conspiracy
Fake fight Mariana Rodríguez and Bárbara de Regil
Pepillo Origel Is Vaccinated
Trump Does Not Accept Defeat
8. Viral philosopher
Camilo Pulgarin
Cardi B
Josi
The Most Lost
Manelyk
Pamela chup
Trixy star
9. Coreo crack
iamferv
ItsMitch
Kunno
Libardo Isaza
The Siblings
Mont Pantoja
Rod Contreras
Samuel Lopez
10. Lipsync master
Erika Buenfil
Orson Padilla
JD Pantoja
Celes Salas
Carolina Diaz
Fernando Lozada placeholder image
Sebastian Yatra
Macarena Garcia
11. Team of the year
Privé (Darian Rojas, Jashlem, Libardo Isaza, Orson Padilla, Naim Darrechi, Ralf)
Team Ken (Martinez Twins -Emilio and Ivan, Boggi, Dayker)
Team Fénix (JD Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza, Kim Shantal, Danny Alfaro, Kevin Achutegui, Alex Flores, Queen
Nice face)
Mansión Lit (Iker Walker, Dany Rodríguez, Carlota Madrigal, Hadassah Tirosh, Manu Barrios, Niko Vives,
Charlie López, Fer Solis, Vale Aguima, Chema Gomfie)
Diablos (Maria Bottle, Jorge Patiño, Juanpa Villagordoa, Paola Patiño, Jess Salgado
M5: Ricky Limón, Daniela Arredondo, Ramón Villa, Andres Flores, Karen Torres)
Cheli House (Domelipa, Rod Contreras, Mont Pantoja, Ingratax, Edwin Mendozza)
12. Fandom
Jukis
BLINKs
BTS ARMY
Keninis
Dreamers
Cachers
Team Ken Fandom
CNCOwners
13. Celebrity Crush
Joaquin Bondoni
Harry Styles
Boggi
Hadassah
Macarena Achaga
Billie eilish
Ester Exposito
Victor perez
14. Couple on fire
Camilo & Evaluna
Zuribeso
Jearian
Lele & Guaynaa
Ilika Cruz & Vane Amador
Nodeli
Street & Poché
Jukilop
15. Streamer of the year
Auronplay
Missa symphony
Arigameplays
Coscu
WindyGirk
Juan Guarnizo
The Kun Agüero
16. Gamer obsession
Among us
Fall Guys
Fortnite
GTA V
League of Legends
Free fire
Call of Duty: Warzone
17. Killer series
WandaVison
The Handmaid’s Tale
Euphoria
Luis Miguel, The Series. T2
The Mandalorian
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres
The Boys
Emily in Paris
18. Reality of the year
Acapulco shore
Who is the mask?
Warriors
Shark tank
The Most Draga
Exatlon
19. Master of the podcast
The Parakeet
Creative
The Flask
Legendary Legends
In Curtains With Luisito
Karime Kooler
Radio Divaza
Fine girls
20. All-terrain comedy
Paco de miguel
Mario Aguilar placeholder image
Backdoor
Herly
Memelas De Orizaba
Rooms for Rent
The Resolana
Borat
21. Bichota of the year
Jimena Jimenez
Herly
Ana Lago
Nathy Peluso
Karol G
Anitta
Karime Acashore
Jaylin acashore
22. MIAW Artist
Karol G
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Danna Paola
C. Tangana
Natti Natasha
23. Artist + Chingón México
Danna Paola
Gera MX
Christian nodal
Mon Laferte
Reik
German
24. Artist + Duro Colombia
Karol G
Floor 21
J Balvin
Camilo
Maluma
Sebastian Yatra
25. Artist + Ido Argentina
BZRP
Khea
Nicki nicole
Duki
Tini
Cazzu
26. Viral Artist / Viral Anthem
“Couple of the year” – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers
“The toxic” – Farruko
“El makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq
“It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa
“BZRP Music Sessions # 36” – BZRP & Nathy Peluso
“Clock” – Rauw Alejandro x Anuel AA
“Made for me” – Boza
“Who do you think you are?” – MC Davo ft. 50 caliber
27. Emergent
Leon Leiden
Humbe
Renee
Nathanael Cano
Yendry
Mario Apulia
Bratty
Maria Becerra
28. Video of the year
“Nominao / Hong Kong” – C. Tangana, Jorge Drexler and Andrés Calamaro
“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
“Child” – Ed Maverick, Gallo’s Toothache
“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
“Popular” – Zoé
“Ojos noche” – Elsa y Elmar ft. Carla Morrison
29. Hit of the year
“Bichota” – Karol G
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez
“Faithful” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios
“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
“Hawaii” – Maluma
“Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX, Christian Nodal
“Relationship Remix” – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko
“The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, Myke Towers
30. Global Hit of the Year
“Driver’s License” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
“Golden” – Harry Styles
“Leave the Door Open” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Ft. SZA
“MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
31. Music-Ship of the Year
“You Will Forget It” – Billie Eilish, Rosalía
“Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“Dance With Me” – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
“La Nota” – Manuel Turizo x Rauw Alejandro x Myke Towers
“Don’t dance alone” – Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra
“Párteme la cara” – C. Tangana, Ed Maverick
“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
“Las nenas” – Natti Natasha x Farina x Cazzu x La Duraca
32. K-Pop Dominance
Rosé
Blackpink
Bts
UI
TXT
Seventeen
Twice
(G) I-DLE