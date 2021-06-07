Meet the nominees for the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards

The delivery of the MIAW 2021 Awards will take place on July 13 and will also be hosted by the renowned singer Kali Uchis and the youtuber, singer and businesswoman from Mazatlan, Kenia OS, we will tell you all the details.

The MTV MIAW Awards recently announced their nominees for their 2021 edition where they will be awarded youtubers, tiktokers, influencers, musicians, among others, who compete to be the favorites of the public.

It should be noted that the platform of the MTV MIAW 2021 Awards will be voting since Monday, so that the public can choose who gets the “pink kitten”.

Camilo, Kimberly Loaiza, Karon G, BTS, Luisito Comunica and Juanpa Zurita are just some of the many nominees competing this year at the MTV MIAW in any of the 32 categories.

It is important to mention that the delivery of the MIAW 2021 Awards will take place on July 13 and as we mentioned before, they will be conducted by Kali Uchis and Kenia OS.

The nominees for the MTV MIAW 2021:

1. MIAW icon

Kimberly loaiza

Kunno

Kenya Os

Domelipa

Jashlem

Jimena Jimenez

Brianda deyanara

Rod Contreras

2. Creator of the year

Amadora

Cain Guzman

Darian rojas

Ignacia Antonia

Kevlex

Kimberly loaiza

Legna Hernandez

Ralf

3. Global creator

Bella Poarch

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Lele pons

Martinez twins

Naim darrechi

Noah beck

4. MIAW Storiator

Bad bunny

Danna Paola

Elán

Juanpa Zurita

Kenya Os

Kim shantal

Luisito Communicates

Paco de Miguel

5. Fav new school

Aaron Mercury

Amaranth

Augusto Gimenez

Carlota Madrigal

Ungrateful

Marian krawstor

Mau Lopez

Melipandda

6. Viral bomb

#SilhouetteChallenge

Ay Rico Rico Rico

Puebla Ciclovía

El Niño Del Oxxo

The RBD Reunion

La Chilindrina in Bikini

Birthday Girls

Kill me that memory of that bitter love

7. It is very cringe

Gucci Boy

Fails by Alfredo Adame

Golf Course Beating

López-Gatell On Vacation

Paty Christmas conspiracy

Fake fight Mariana Rodríguez and Bárbara de Regil

Pepillo Origel Is Vaccinated

Trump Does Not Accept Defeat

8. Viral philosopher

Camilo Pulgarin

Cardi B

Josi

The Most Lost

Manelyk

Pamela chup

Trixy star

9. Coreo crack

iamferv

ItsMitch

Kunno

Libardo Isaza

The Siblings

Mont Pantoja

Rod Contreras

Samuel Lopez

10. Lipsync master

Erika Buenfil

Orson Padilla

JD Pantoja

Celes Salas

Carolina Diaz

Fernando Lozada placeholder image

Sebastian Yatra

Macarena Garcia

11. Team of the year

Privé (Darian Rojas, Jashlem, Libardo Isaza, Orson Padilla, Naim Darrechi, Ralf)

Team Ken (Martinez Twins -Emilio and Ivan, Boggi, Dayker)

Team Fénix (JD Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza, Kim Shantal, Danny Alfaro, Kevin Achutegui, Alex Flores, Queen

Nice face)

Mansión Lit (Iker Walker, Dany Rodríguez, Carlota Madrigal, Hadassah Tirosh, Manu Barrios, Niko Vives,

Charlie López, Fer Solis, Vale Aguima, Chema Gomfie)

Diablos (Maria Bottle, Jorge Patiño, Juanpa Villagordoa, Paola Patiño, Jess Salgado

M5: Ricky Limón, Daniela Arredondo, Ramón Villa, Andres Flores, Karen Torres)

Cheli House (Domelipa, Rod Contreras, Mont Pantoja, Ingratax, Edwin Mendozza)

12. Fandom

Jukis

BLINKs

BTS ARMY

Keninis

Dreamers

Cachers

Team Ken Fandom

CNCOwners

13. Celebrity Crush

Joaquin Bondoni

Harry Styles

Boggi

Hadassah

Macarena Achaga

Billie eilish

Ester Exposito

Victor perez

14. Couple on fire

Camilo & Evaluna

Zuribeso

Jearian

Lele & Guaynaa

Ilika Cruz & Vane Amador

Nodeli

Street & Poché

Jukilop

15. Streamer of the year

Auronplay

Missa symphony

Arigameplays

Coscu

WindyGirk

Juan Guarnizo

The Kun Agüero

16. Gamer obsession

Among us

Fall Guys

Fortnite

GTA V

League of Legends

Free fire

Call of Duty: Warzone

17. Killer series

WandaVison

The Handmaid’s Tale

Euphoria

Luis Miguel, The Series. T2

The Mandalorian

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

The Boys

Emily in Paris

18. Reality of the year

Acapulco shore

Who is the mask?

Warriors

Shark tank

The Most Draga

Exatlon

19. Master of the podcast

The Parakeet

Creative

The Flask

Legendary Legends

In Curtains With Luisito

Karime Kooler

Radio Divaza

Fine girls

20. All-terrain comedy

Paco de miguel

Mario Aguilar placeholder image

Backdoor

Herly

Memelas De Orizaba

Rooms for Rent

The Resolana

Borat

21. Bichota of the year

Jimena Jimenez

Herly

Ana Lago

Nathy Peluso

Karol G

Anitta

Karime Acashore

Jaylin acashore

22. MIAW Artist

Karol G

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Danna Paola

C. Tangana

Natti Natasha

23. Artist + Chingón México

Danna Paola

Gera MX

Christian nodal

Mon Laferte

Reik

German

24. Artist + Duro Colombia

Karol G

Floor 21

J Balvin

Camilo

Maluma

Sebastian Yatra

25. Artist + Ido Argentina

BZRP

Khea

Nicki nicole

Duki

Tini

Cazzu

26. Viral Artist / Viral Anthem

“Couple of the year” – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers

“The toxic” – Farruko

“El makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

“It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa

“BZRP Music Sessions # 36” – BZRP & Nathy Peluso

“Clock” – Rauw Alejandro x Anuel AA

“Made for me” – Boza

“Who do you think you are?” – MC Davo ft. 50 caliber

27. Emergent

Leon Leiden

Humbe

Renee

Nathanael Cano

Yendry

Mario Apulia

Bratty

Maria Becerra

28. Video of the year

“Nominao / Hong Kong” – C. Tangana, Jorge Drexler and Andrés Calamaro

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“Child” – Ed Maverick, Gallo’s Toothache

“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía

“Popular” – Zoé

“Ojos noche” – Elsa y Elmar ft. Carla Morrison

29. Hit of the year

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez

“Faithful” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX, Christian Nodal

“Relationship Remix” – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko

“The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, Myke Towers

30. Global Hit of the Year

“Driver’s License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

“Golden” – Harry Styles

“Leave the Door Open” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Ft. SZA

“MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

31. Music-Ship of the Year

“You Will Forget It” – Billie Eilish, Rosalía

“Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“Dance With Me” – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro

“La Nota” – Manuel Turizo x Rauw Alejandro x Myke Towers

“Don’t dance alone” – Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra

“Párteme la cara” – C. Tangana, Ed Maverick

“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía

“Las nenas” – Natti Natasha x Farina x Cazzu x La Duraca

32. K-Pop Dominance

Rosé

Blackpink

Bts

UI

TXT

Seventeen

Twice

(G) I-DLE

