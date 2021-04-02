Meet the new viral cooking trick to get the most out of turmeric and take your health to another level

In recent months, all the nutrition and health trends, focused on well-being, speak about the importance of integrate superfoods into the daily diet. Based on this, all kinds of recommendations on the best foods have come to light and of course, medicinal spices have taken a very special place. Without a doubt, turmeric root is one of the most appreciated, which for many years has been used for its anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties. While we are probably very familiar with its long list of benefits, a fairly recurring problem is that many times people do not know how to integrate it successfully and easily into their daily routine. The good news is that there is a new viral trick to enjoy its benefits to the fullest The golden milk!

It is well known that turmeric root is a powerful seasoning in Asian cuisine characterized by its earthy flavor and vibrant yellow color. It is considered the star ingredient in curry, although it is also often used in soups and rice dishes. The best of all is that today, beyond its great uses in the kitchen, it has become a great complement to naturopathic medicine and it is part of various medicinal remedies that are associated with benefits to improve health and promote weight loss. That is why the current trend proposes integrating turmeric in juices, smoothies and all kinds of natural drinks.

It is said that for enhance the absorption of the powerful nutrients in turmeric, it is necessary to add a little black pepper whenever we consume turmeric. Although both spices shine for their medicinal benefits on their own, combining them makes them much more powerful: the piperine present in black pepper, favors the absorption and bioavailability of other nutrients. While the curcumin present in turmeric is the substance that gives it a large part of its medicinal and healing properties. It is the active compound responsible for its anti-inflammatory power and the reason why, for millennia in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine, turmeric has been highly valued for protecting health. Benefits are attributed to improve digestion, joint and menstrual pain, to protect the liver, lose weight, fight diabetes, protect the brain, to treat wounds and skin eczema.

It all sounds wonderful, however it is a fact that many people find it difficult to find ways to incorporate this bitter-tasting spice into their daily routine. Although there are some traditional recipes, we do not always have the time to cook these types of dishes, which are sometimes somewhat complicated. The good news? There is a new trick to take advantage of turmeric and thus obtain its incredible health benefits, in a delicious, simple and accessible way Turmeric milk! Also known as “golden milk” which has taken over social networks, for being an easy alternative to create the healthiest drinks without so much complication.

It is true that golden milk is nothing new. Is a legendary traditional drink of India It is prepared with turmeric as the main ingredient and to which other spices are added, with great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power. It is considered a powerful ally for health, since it is associated with great benefits to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, prevents cell damage and oxidative stress, benefits brain function (particularly memory) and promotes good cardiovascular health . It is also popular for its benefits in improving mood, aids in weight loss and fat burning, strengthens bones, balances blood glucose, and boosts the immune system.

Recently the recipe to prepare turmeric milk, which many claim is fail-safe and has the great advantage that you can prepare a single portion or the entire jar Ideal to store in the refrigerator for up to a week! Best of all, you can enjoy it hot, warm, with ice, and it’s very easy to add it to your morning smoothies and juices. Even oatmeal goes well!

How to prepare it?

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut milk 1 teaspoon turmeric (ground) 1 tablespoon honey (or to taste) Pinch of cinnamon Pinch of salt (to taste) Pinch of pepper

Preparation mode:

Heat the coconut milk and allow it to simmer. Add the spices and honey, mix until incorporated. Serve in cups and enjoy hot. It is also a great base for your smoothies, all you have to do is add it as part of the ingredients, add ice and blend. It goes great in desserts and sauces, having a jug in the fridge will always be a good option.

