meet the new superheroes and their actors

If no unexpected problems arise, the third season of The Boys will be released later this year on Amazon Prime Video. Although the key details of the new episodes are being kept under wraps for obvious reasons, the Hollywood media is slowly picking up on more details about the long-awaited production. Today we will introduce you to three “superheroes” who will debut in season 3; even to the actors responsible for interpreting them.

According to information from The Wrap, Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic are the new superheroes that will appear in the third season of The Boys. Gunpowder will be played by Sean Patrick Flanery; Blue Hawk by Nick wechsler and finally Supersonic by Miles Gaston Villanueva. Watch out for the latter, because apparently she will be Starlight’s ex-partner, so her role throughout the next few chapters would be important.

Flanery (Gunpowder), Wechsler (Blue Hawk) and Villanueva (Supersonic) | Image from ‘The Wrap’

On the other hand, if you’ve had the opportunity to read the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, you will know that Gunpowder is another villain. However, we do not know whether or not they will respect the narrative arc of the graphic novel. The reality is that those responsible for The Boys have taken some creative liberties in the television adaptation, so it is too early to anticipate how they will manage the three characters.

If Amazon follows the same announcement schedule from the previous year, it is very possible that the first official details of Season 3 will be released in a matter of weeks. The only clue we have is a photo posted by Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner. During January, he hinted that the series will explore the events of Herogasm. “From day one, everyone challenged me to do this episode. Challenge faced,” he declared.

What the hell is Herogasm? In The Boys comics, Herogasm tells us how Homelander and other “superheroes” announce that they will leave Earth to face an alien threat. However, it was all a sham. The reality is that the group fled to an island paradise to enjoy the excesses of their unbridled life. Alcohol, drugs and sex were part of his celebration. Butcher’s famous gang takes the opportunity to try to show them off. Will we see an episode of The Boys dedicated to Herogasm? Possibly. We must also not forget that a spin-off is on the way.

