After the great success of three installments of the Spanish series Elite, in which a youth drama with police and sexual overtones is told, and after the confirmation of a fourth season, They have leaked who will be part of the new cast of the serial.

Many doubts and theories have arisen about the course that the popular story will follow, given that the central theme of the story is the adventures of a group of students in the midst of solving police cases and murders, The evolution of the plot has meant that an important part of the original cast has not been contemplated to continue.

After the departure of some of the most important Elite characters, the unexpected twists history will take welcome new elements who will seek to refresh the plot.

Thanks to the leaking of some photos on Twitter by Crush News, The identity of four new actors and actresses who will join the cast of mostly Spanish histrions is already known. to continue conquering Netflix audiences in all the countries where the series airs.

Along with those already known Aron piper, in his role as Ander; Omar Ayuso, who plays Omar; Miguel Bernardeu, incarnating Guzmán; Itzan Escamilla, like Samuel; Georgina Amorós, in her role as Cayetana and Claudia SalasRebekah two pairs of interpreters will live the day to day of what happens inside Las Encinas, the prestigious institute where the most « posh » children come from Madrid.

The new cast members they became known after the leak of some images in which the actors appear after leaving the first reading from the script for the fourth season of Elite. They, some with more experience than others, join the project that has added admirers in multiple countries where the story directed by Darío Madrona has arrived and Carlos Montero, also responsible for the success of another emblematic youth story in Spain: Physics or chemistry.

Not only has the series been widely accepted, it has also been a very important exhibition platform, achieving the projection of young actors that before the project were barely known by a limited fraction of the public.

These actors saw their fame and their number of followers grow, who have demonstrated on their social networks making them reach millions, not only for his acting talent but also for his looks: An Elite factor is that physical beauty is an important point to consider.

Among the new faces that will soon arrive on the screens are names such as Carla Díaz, Diego Martin, Manu Ríos and Martina Cariddi.

Manu Ríos He is an influencer dedicated to modeling and acting, singing and playing the guitar since he was nine years old, and today, at 21, is ready to be part of the Las Encinas student body. One of his most recognized works was in the Chiringuito de Pepe project.

Another addition to the series is Martina Cariddi, who is possibly the least experienced of the new cast, since she has only participated in the Iberian projects Tell me how it happened and While the war lasts.

Carla Díaz already enjoys some popularity in Spain, since he has already participated in several projects such as La hunting: Monteperdido, where he coincidentally participated together with Ester Expósito, a member of the cast that will no longer be in the fourth installment. The trajectory of Díaz, 21 years old, includes film and television, acting in Six Sisters and Mothers.

A veteran of acting and arguably the most famous of the new Elite litter is Diego Martin, who already has a remarkable career on Spanish television at 45, known for his roles in Velvet or Brothers and Detectives. Probably in history it embodies a teacher or the father of one of the students of the institute.

