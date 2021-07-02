Meet the Netflix premieres that arrive today on the platform

Meet the premieres of Netflix that arrive today on the platform | Pixabay

Today there is only one premieres to the famous platform Netflix, which is the first part of a movie, is added to the great list of premieres to start the month of July, so go prepare your popcorn and treats.

After a wide variety of series and movies with which Netflix began the month of July, this Friday only one original series of the service is released for its millions of subscribers.

It may interest you: 14 Netflix premieres to start this July!

It should be noted that Netflix this month has almost a hundred new series and movies, including things darn geeks and geeks.

We start with the series of the month, the eighties nostalgic revival of one of the symbols of popular culture of that era: He-Man, which returns with Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an exclusive animated series from Netflix that brings back the particular universe who played to mix both Sword and Witchcraft and Science Fiction.

And well, without further ado, this is what comes to Netflix this Friday, July 2:

1

The street of t3rr0r (Part 1): 1994 (MOVIE)

After a series of brutal attacks, a teenage girl and her friends face an evil force that has plagued their town for centuries. Shadyside welcomes us.

On the other hand, the second part of “La Calle del Terror” will arrive on July 9; while the third installment will premiere on July 16.