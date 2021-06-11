Meet the Netflix premieres for today June 11, 2021

Get to know the Netflix premieres for today June 11, 2021

The “Lupine 2” series and more premieres of the Netflix platform that finally arrive today, June 11 of this year, which are undoubtedly ideal to start the weekend and of course stay at home.

After a week full of changes in temperature, Friday has arrived and Netflix is ​​already more than ready with these series and movies on its platform.

Friday has finally arrived and, in order to spend a relaxed weekend at home, the famous platform with the red logo has a series of productions ready, including the sequel to its hit series “Lupine”, starring Omar Sy.

The truth is that the arrival of this new month is accompanied by new productions and there is no doubt that Netflix continues to surprise all its subscribers with the premieres that will debut on your screen starting today, June 11.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix today, Friday, June 11:

1

Lupine: Part 2 (SERIES)

Pursued by “Hubert” and his henchmen, “Assane” struggles to find “Raoul” while trying to come up with a grand scheme to expose “Pellegrini’s” crimes.

two

Trese (ANIME)

In “Manila”, where mythical creatures from Filipino folklore hide among humans, “Alexandra Trese” becomes fully involved in the fight against the criminal underworld.

3

Skater Girl (MOVIE)

After discovering a transformative passion for skateboarding, a young woman from rural India must navigate different challenges to achieve her dream of racing.

4

The dragon in the kettle “

Eager to reunite with his childhood best friend, a boy named Din knows the magic of possibilities thanks to a dragon capable of granting wishes.