Meet the Netflix premieres for this Friday, May 14

A total of two films and two series are more than ready in the platform Netflix from this Friday, May 14 to enjoy this weekend and thus have a quiet time from the comfort of your home.

Like every Friday, the great des streaming fulfills his plan to release a new movie or series during each week of this year 2021 and this May 14 is no exception.

This is how several movies, series and new seasons come to this popular streaming platform in Mexico and here at Show News we tell you which ones so you can decide what to see in this weekend’s marathon.

It should be noted that the month of May on Netflix could not overflow more science fiction of all colors and for all tastes.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Friday, May 14:

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (SERIES)

This Emmy-winning anthology series returns with provocative new stories ranging from adventures on faraway planets to bizarre encounters close to home.

A collection of animated short stories in various genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy.

What I Saw: Season 3 (SERIES)

A terrifying mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. When real people share their t3rr0r stories, the scariest thing is the truth.

Real people gather with friends and family to share true stories of terrifying events shown through reenactments.

The Woman at the Window (MOVIE)

Trapped at home, an agoraphobic psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors … and solving the brutal violence she watches through the window.

The Woman in the Window is a suspense film directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay adapted by Tracy Letts that is based on the novel of the same name by pseudonymous author AJ Finn.

Ferry (MOVIE)

Before creating his criminal empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown in search of revenge, but his loyalty is put to the test and a new love alters his life.