A famous channel specialized in cars tested the most luxurious Mercedes-Benz camper van on the market, the new Merecedes Marco Polo

Mercedes Benz It has always shown the quality of its cars, and this new camper van is no exception, it is the new Mercedes Marco Polo, a vehicle based on a van Mercedes V-Class, which has added a professional camper by the German specialist Westphalia.

However, the Marco Polo camper is not just any camper, as it is a first class camper that even competes with the Volkswagen California.

According to the Diariomotor portal, the 300 d camper version has a four-cylinder diesel engine with 239 HP of power, and which is also one of the most recommended engines, full power and with an enormous torque of 530 Nm, ideal for easily pulling the almost 2,500 kg that the Marco Polo.

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

Something that characterizes this luxury camper is its price, because unlike a Volkswagen California, the Mercedes Benz It starts at 68,394 euros, which is why it offers a high level of finishes, features and functionality.

The Mercedes-Benz camper has a kitchen module with a gas stove, a 40-liter fridge and a sink. In addition to several storage cabinets, 12 and 220 volt power outlets, USB ports to recharge mobile devices and two beds. The lower bed is unfolded like the rear seats of the van, and the upper bed – also suitable for two people – is located on the lift-up roof of the van.

The lifting roof also allows you to stand up inside the van, something that is of utmost importance to have a comfortable stay inside the van.

**********

It may interest you.

.