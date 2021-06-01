Meet the most expensive car in the world

Here’s a look at the world’s most expensive new car just released by Rolls-Royce. Look here at the photos and find out all the details of this new jewel with wheels.

The beautiful “nautical” themed car has been specially commissioned from Rolls-Royce by a wealthy and “extravagant” couple and that is why the English firm only made 3 copies of “Boat Tail” for those who can spend more than $ 28 million dollars in this automotive work of art.

This mysterious couple are lovers of champagne and cookouts, so the designers have created a back deck that has an umbrella, rotating cocktail tables, and a dinner set.

The car with old lines but with super modern technology is part of the brand’s ‘Coachbuild’ construction program. It has been created and designed from scratch as an almost unique model.

The chassis, engine, and foundation are based on the brand’s existing Phantom limousine, but everything else is designed and built from the ground up.

The four-seater, two-door Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the first to be built by Rolls-Royce’s new Coachbuild department at the company’s boutique headquarters in Goodwood, Sussex, England.

The new grand cruiser is inspired by the elegant J-Class yachts of the early 20th century and the original Rolls-Royces ‘Boat Tail’ of the 1920s and 1930s. It features an ‘aft deck’, a modern interpretation of the wooden rear deck of a yacht.

The car has a 6.7-liter biturbo V12 gasoline engine capable of generating around 570 horsepower and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It does 0-60 mph in about five seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

“We have created a trio of exceptional cars that, while sharing a common body style, are imbued with the unique and highly personal footprint of the customer in charge, thus telling different stories. Boat Tail is unprecedented. Boat Tail is a different counterpoint to industrialized luxury, “said Alex Innes, Head of Design, Rolls-Royce Coach Construction, Rolls-Royce.