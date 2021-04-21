Meet the Mexican short film that won at the Annie Awards 2021 – Tomatazos

In Mexico, talented animators have been born who have been successful at home and abroad thanks to their hard work. One of them is Ram Tamez, who recently took home one of the Annie Awards for directing The beast, animated short in which one of the harshest reality that migrants live speaks. The awards were given through a virtual ceremony and through a post on Twitter, Tamez thanked Tamez for the award and all the support she has received from her closest people. But what is it about The beast? If you are Mexican, you probably already know.

The short film tells the story of Lupe, a girl whose parents pay to get her a place on the famous La Bestia train, as well as a better life in the United States; but it is also about Guayaba, the man in charge of taking care of the girl and making sure she reaches her destination healthy. La Bestia also comprises the network of Mexican trains responsible for transporting all kinds of supplies, however, for many years it has been used by hundreds of thousands of migrants from Mexico and South America to reach the United States, or at least try to do so. Traveling in La Bestia is extremely dangerous, since the migrants do not have any type of protection, they just hang on to the wagons, driven by the dream of reaching a better place.

In the Annie 2021, The beast won the award for Best Student Film, a fact that was already celebrated by the director himself on the networks. Tamez He is of Mexican origin but currently lives in Paris, graduating from the Master of Arts in Character Animation and Filmmaking at the prestigious Gobelins school. RAM was one of the students that Guillermo del Toro benefited from the famous Jenkins-Del Toro scholarship, a fund that allows Mexican animators to study abroad. The young Mexican is already seeing the fruits of his work, all thanks to his dedication and talent. On its official page you can read a small profile:

I come from a training oriented to drawing, painting and music. Those disciplines have given me a good understanding of the fundamentals of art, composition, contrast, design, or timing. Concepts that we can find in the office of cinema. During the last 7 years I have worked through several production companies in Mexico for studios such as Disney TV, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. Working in 2d animation, storyboard, character design, layout and concept art. During that time I had the opportunity to lead and supervise an animation team.

Here the publication of Ram Tamez thanking the good news:

Many thanks to the International Animated Film Association for lighting up my 4 am night with this amazing news. We did it!

Thanks so much @ASIFAHollywood for lighting up my 4a.m. night with these amazing news. We made it! @RealGDT @Alejandro_Ramz @Daniela_MichelC @gobelins_paris @pablobaksht @MiyuDistrib pic.twitter.com/a6JRAdL64p – Ram Tamez (@RamTamez) April 17, 2021

The beast was co-directed by Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt Y Marlijn van Nuenen. In the dubbing section we have Loïs Jumel like Lupita and himself RAM like Guava; The Mexican animator was also in charge of the composition and performance of the song “Polizón”, which is mainly heard throughout the short film. Once again it is shown that Mexican talent has a lot to contribute to the environment, and that they know how to approach social problems in a sensitive and coherent way.

