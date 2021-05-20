Meet the mega mansion that Marc Anthony just sold in Miami

The Latin music superstar has managed to sell this gigantic mansion for a chilling sum of $ 27 million.

He only bought it 3 years ago for $ 19 million from Hilda Bacardi, sister of the president of the Bacardi company.

Marc had it on the market for about 8 months and finally found a buyer.

A profit of $ 8 million? Not bad for a three-year investment. Take a look at the little house.

Located in the exclusive area of ​​Miami, Coral Gables, it is known as Villa Costanera and was completed in 2016, when the Latin music superstar acquired it from Hilda Maria Bacardí, great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó.

The immense property was designed by Rafael Portuondo and has almost 1600 m² of constriction, with in 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 3 kitchens.

The land measures 5260 m², has beautiful tropical gardens and a surface of 150 m directly in front of the sea, where it has its own private dock.

The complex has three main buildings, two connected by a wide corridor lined with French doors, and a third separated from the other two by an outdoor parking lot.

The main living room is decorated with comfortable sofas, modern chairs, and an elegant mirrored coffee table. Its walls are in neutral tones and the ceiling has a striking coffered design.

Your main kitchen has two center islands, deep arched windows and various wood paneling that give it a strong and luxurious character.

On the second floor is the colossal master bedroom, it has a fireplace, its own living room with television and a private balcony.

Its bathroom is so large that it accommodates a two-person massage tub in the center, illuminated with a chandelier suspended from the ceiling and luxurious marble finishes.

Other quirky features include an elevator, vast catacombs featuring an incredible wine cellar, multimedia entertainment room, and various rooms for guests and staff.

Arches are a recurring theme throughout the mansion, with more than 100 of them scattered throughout.

The exterior features a modern infinity pool and Jacuzzi adorned with blue and yellow tile patterns.

It also has various relaxation rooms, armchairs, bonfires and a barbecue area; all surrounded by its beautiful vegetation.

Marc Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, has been a two-time Grammy Award winner and a six-time Latin Grammy Award winner.

It is not known for sure why he wanted to get rid of this property, but it can be assumed that it is extremely large for a person him, in addition to the high costs of maintenance and property taxes.

Currently, Marc Anthony’s fortune is estimated to be around $ 80 million dollars, but now he can be added 8 more after this millionaire sale.

His other properties include a Los Angeles mansion in the Tarzana area, another on Long Island, New York, and a compound in the Dominican Republic.