We take you to know the house that ‘El toro del corrido’ shared with his ex-wife and that he now does with his six children

The interpreter Lupillo Rivera, 48, has lived with his family since 2007 in a mansion located in Temecula, California, which is valued at 1.2 million dollars.

The property, which consists of 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths, is built on a three-acre site, because it has impressive green areas.

Through various videos and photographs, the brother of the deceased Jenni Rivera It has allowed us to know the house that in the past he shared with Mayeli Alonso and now she does it with her children, Areana, Abigail, Angélica, Ayana, Lupita Karisma and Rey.

Kitchen

The kitchen is open, very spacious and brown with granite.

His cupboard has enough space to store kitchen utensils and food, as Lupillo is a great chef who loves to pamper his children with his culinary creations.

It also has two islands in the center that fulfill the same functions. Both are used to wash dishes, to prepare food and even also serve as fruit bowls.

The only difference between the islands is that one is used as a breakfast area.

Dinning room

The dining room is composed of a rounded coffee table with seating for six people.

In that room, it also has a cabinet with drawers that uses it to place decorative items.

Television room

The TV room is equipped with a three-person coffee chair with its coffee table, as well as two other gray singles and a small coffee table.

The television is placed on a brown cabinet against the wall.

This room is also striking for its fireplace and for being the place where the interpreter of ‘What has that woman given you’ decided to put the cage of his birds.

Gym and even car workshop

Besides music, automobiles are another of Lupillo Rivera’s passions, so they have a very special place in their home.

His taste for vehicles is such that the musician has his own mechanical workshop in a space shared with a gym.

On one side of the workshop is the garage, where, with the help of elevators, the musician parks four of his classic and sporty cars.

Recording studio

Like every good singer, ‘El toro del corrido’ has its own recording studio at home, where it has even recorded some of its greatest hits, just as it happened with the album ‘A mi manera’.

This space has also served as a study for other interpreters, as is the case of Larry hernandez.

Terrace

On the outskirts of his house, Lupillo has a terrace with its respective grill and antique furniture, wanting to add a touch of ranch to his property, even using half a barrel of beer as a bar to prepare food.

It also has a wooden chair for two people and a round table with capacity for four chairs.

Ground

The land that the property has is impressive, so the children of Lupillo can be locked up at home and never get bored, since they have plenty of space to let their imaginations run wild.

More details of the house

Although Lupillo has not shown his bedroom, the program ‘Suelta la sopa’ released details of it, as well as the main bathroom.

