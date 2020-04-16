The footballer decided to take refuge in a mansion in Portugal, along with his girlfriend and their four children, while the crisis of the coronavirus passes

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, acquired in 2019 what is considered the most expensive property in all of Portugal, however, he preferred to quarantine in a luxurious rented mansion in the city of Madeira.

The current Juventus player made the decision to rent the house because his apartment did not have enough space to exercise, nor with privacy, contrary to what happened with his temporary house, which has private access to the beach and a strong security device.

According to reports, the house the couple rented has a weekly cost of $ 4,300.

The mansion has six bedrooms with their respective bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, television room and games room.

In turn, the house has a gym, in which the player of the Portuguese National Team gets in shape, while Georgina Rodríguez seeks to follow in his footsteps.

There you have weights and various devices that help you simulate the routine that goes on day by day.

It also has a pool and a large garden where his children, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva María, Alana and Mateo are the ones who have the most fun, since it has children’s games and even soccer goals.

It should be remembered that in 2019 it was announced that the footballer bought a penthouse, worth 8 million dollars, in the Rua Castilho, considered one of the most exclusive arteries in Lisbon.

In that avenue are some of the best hotels and restaurants, as well as the most exclusive boutiques.

The former player of Manchester United and Real Madrid He made that apartment after winning the bid to two billionaires who also yearned to buy it.

The luxurious property is located on floors 13 and 14 of number 203 of Rua Castilho, with a total extension of 2,542 square feet, as well as a 283 square foot terrace.

The apartment has six suites, living room, dining room, kitchen, outdoor pool, Jacuzzi and all the comforts that the striker and his family need.

It also has a spectacular view of the Atlantic Ocean and the Eduardo VI Park.

Keep reading

This is María León’s house and the room where she does pole dance in Mexico City

This is the apartment where Yanet García exercises her voluptuous figure

Get to know the incredible and ecological house of Sara Corrales in Mexico City

Discover the majestic mansion in which Luis Fonsi celebrated his birthday with Águeda López

.