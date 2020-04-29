We take you to see the small, but cozy apartment of this beautiful former participant of Nuestra Belleza Latina

The Dominican Clarissa Molina, 28 years old and who represented his country in Miss Universe 2015, lives alone in a luxurious two-story apartment in the city of Miami in Florida.

The former participant of Our Latin Beauty He has shared with his followers some details of his beautiful single house through some videos and photographs.

Room

The presenter of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ enjoys spending a lot of time in her living room, being the place she has shared the most photos on Instagram.

Her living room features two dark-toned sofas that seat four, as well as a glass coffee table decorated with some candles.

Dinning room

The dining area is very small and connects to the living room and kitchen.

It is made up of a glass table with space for four blue-toned chairs.

Kitchen

The kitchen in her apartment is small and she only has what is necessary to prepare and preserve her food.

The cupboard is brown, while the iron is lined with granite.

Gym

Not having much space on her property, the Caribbean improvised a gym in the room, being there where she carries out her demanding exercise routines to keep fit.

Main bedroom

Although it is not much to show her bedroom, nor the upper floor of her apartment, Clarissa Molina recently shared a video of her room.

It is seen that he sleeps in a double bed with light colored bedding.

Balcony

The apartment also has a balcony from where the model has a spectacular view of the city and to contemplate her single neighbors, although everything seems to indicate that the actress also would have already found a candidate to occupy her demanding heart, just as she She herself confessed it to Julián Gil.

