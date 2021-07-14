Meet the list of nominees for the Emmy Awards 2021 | Instagram
The 73rd prestigious awards ceremony will be held on September 19 and in it ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are the most nominated series, so keep reading so that you know each one of them.
Finally, we already know the complete list of nominees and nominees who will compete to become one of the holders of one of the prestigious Emmy Awards with which, each year, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences highlights the excellence of some titles, interpretations and works that have been carried out for the small screen.
One year after its most atypical ceremony, held in 2020, one of the television events of the year celebrates its 73rd edition on September 19.
However, unlike other awards ceremonies in the past year, the 2021 Emmy ceremony will be held physically at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles, albeit with a very limited number of guests.
Also, this week it was announced that Cedric the Entertainer will be the host of the long-awaited gala.
It should be noted that those in charge of announcing the nominees in this edition have been a father and daughter duo, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), as well as the CEO of the Academy of Arts and Sciences of the Frank Scherma television.
In fact, The Crown and The Mandalorian, the most nominated series, with 24 each including, of course, the technical categories.
They are followed by Scarlet Witch and Vision at 23, and The Handmaid’s Tale at 21, Ted Lasso at 20, Lovecraft Country at 18, Lady’s Gambit at 18 and Mare of Easttown at 16.
Full list of nominees below:
1
BEST SERIES – COMEDY
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
two
BEST SERIES – DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
The Bridgertons (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Territory (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney +)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
3
BEST MINISERIES / TV MOVIE
I could destroy you (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
Scarlet Witch and Vision (Disney +)
4
BEST ACTOR – COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
5
BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
6
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
7
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Therapy
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
8
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES / TV MOVIE
Paul Bettany – Wandavision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr – Hamilton
9
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES / TV MOVIE
Michaela Coel, I could destroy you
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
10
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
eleven
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
12
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR MOVIE TV
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Vision
13
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – LIMITED SERIES or MOVIE TV
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit
14
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
fifteen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
16
BEST GUEST ACTRESS – COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL
17
BEST GUEST ACTOR – COMEDY
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
18
BEST GUEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
19
BEST GUEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian