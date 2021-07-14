Meet the list of nominees for the Emmy Awards 2021 | Instagram

The 73rd prestigious awards ceremony will be held on September 19 and in it ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are the most nominated series, so keep reading so that you know each one of them.

Finally, we already know the complete list of nominees and nominees who will compete to become one of the holders of one of the prestigious Emmy Awards with which, each year, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences highlights the excellence of some titles, interpretations and works that have been carried out for the small screen.

One year after its most atypical ceremony, held in 2020, one of the television events of the year celebrates its 73rd edition on September 19.

However, unlike other awards ceremonies in the past year, the 2021 Emmy ceremony will be held physically at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles, albeit with a very limited number of guests.

Also, this week it was announced that Cedric the Entertainer will be the host of the long-awaited gala.

It should be noted that those in charge of announcing the nominees in this edition have been a father and daughter duo, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), as well as the CEO of the Academy of Arts and Sciences of the Frank Scherma television.

In fact, The Crown and The Mandalorian, the most nominated series, with 24 each including, of course, the technical categories.

They are followed by Scarlet Witch and Vision at 23, and The Handmaid’s Tale at 21, Ted Lasso at 20, Lovecraft Country at 18, Lady’s Gambit at 18 and Mare of Easttown at 16.

Full list of nominees below:

1

BEST SERIES – COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

two

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

The Bridgertons (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Territory (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

3

BEST MINISERIES / TV MOVIE

I could destroy you (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

Scarlet Witch and Vision (Disney +)

4

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

5

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

6

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

7

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

8

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES / TV MOVIE

Paul Bettany – Wandavision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr – Hamilton

9

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES / TV MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I could destroy you

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

10

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

eleven

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

12

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR MOVIE TV

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Vision

13

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – LIMITED SERIES or MOVIE TV

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit

14

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

fifteen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

16

BEST GUEST ACTRESS – COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

17

BEST GUEST ACTOR – COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

18

BEST GUEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

19

BEST GUEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian