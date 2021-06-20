Meet the LGBTTIQ parade that unites two countries in Europe

The rainbow flags flew in Warsaw this Saturday as a continuous demand for equal rights towards the LGBTTIQ community. The Parade for Equality in Poland has become the largest in the central European region.

This demonstration fights for the end of the intolerance policies that have prevailed in the country for years. The government and members of the Catholic Church point out that the ideologies of the community violate traditional values.

The parade is joined by the support of the community in Hungary, a country that also has restrictive policies for this sector of the population. According to the report of various agencies, the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban is an ally of the leading party in Poland, Law and Justice.

The Parade for Equality began its fight 20 years ago as a way to generate debate to allow the opening of relationships between people of the same sex. To date dozens of activists have been arrested for their participation and even confrontations by adversaries have been documented.

Thousands of people gather every year for this fight. Only twice was it canceled: during the first years by the conservative mayor, Lech Kaczynski, and by the arrival of Covid-19.

The toughest policies

In 2019, about 100 Polish towns began to declare themselves “free from LGBTTIQ ideology” so as not to promote inclusion towards people in the community; they also withdrew financial aid to organizations that work in favor of non-discrimination.

In Hungary the situation is no different. The European Parliament documents that lawmakers passed constitutional amendments to restrict the human rights of the community, neglecting the recognition of transgender and non-binary people, for example.

Added to these policies is the law to prohibit content in the media that promotes or describes gender change and homosexuality. It was established this week as a way to defend children’s right to an identity that fits their gender of birth.