BMW It is characterized by being one of the brands of cars luxury with a range of vehicles that everyone falls in love with, and in its history, it has evolved in a surprising way, offering high quality, sporty and elegant vehicles.

Since its inception BMW showed that things well done are worth gold, like the generation E30 of the BMW 3 Series, one of the most beloved in the long history of the Bavarian compact and which was manufactured from 1982 to 1992. Today, 28 years after its disappearance, it is difficult to find one of these models in good condition, still less with a bass mileage.

However, life never ceases to amaze us, and sometimes it offers us great opportunities, such as this example of 1986 BMW 325iX, which is for sale and which for three decades was part of a private collection. But if that is surprising, it is even more so to know that he has only 500 km traveled in his life.

The collection of cars that includes the BMW It belongs to a Danish, and also has models like a Ferrari Enzo, F50, 250, or a McLaren P1 GTR, to name a few. However the 325iXIt can boast of being a practically new car, and also be the first all-wheel-drive serial production model within BMW, making it already a very special model.

According to the Car and Driver portal, under the hood of this model is an atmospheric 2.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine that offers a power of 170 hp and 222 Nm of maximum torque, associated with a five-speed manual transmission. .

The BMW model has been put up for sale by SuperVettura, an official dealer of Koenigsegg, and is offered for a price of £ 48,000, about $ 60,045 dollars approximately.

