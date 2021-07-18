Meet the Jerrari, the car half Jeep and half Ferrari

Enlarge

ACD July 18, 2021

The Jerrari is a curious Frankestein car, which mixes Ferrari and Jeep components :. A unique species that is now back for sale

The High-performance SUV They are quite common today, but years ago, exactly about 60 years ago, they were rare, with exceptions as peculiar as this model that you see in the images.

This “hybrid” between the 1969 Jeep Wagoneer and the Ferrari 365 GT 2 + 2 was several decades ahead of its time and was christened (we do not know if affectionately or not) as Jerrari

The Jerrari was built for casino mogul and car collector Bill Harrah. Apparently, Harrah crashed his Ferrari 365 GT, which gave the idea of ​​commissioning a Ferrari with four-wheel drive, with the utility of a station wagon.

Enzo Ferrari rejected the idea of ​​embracing “this” in his brand

4 photos Harrah took his idea straight to Enzo Ferrari, who rejected her immediately (Today I would accept it without blinking). So Harrah had his damaged 365 GT paired with a brand new Jeep Wagoneer, and the Jerrari was born, which is now for sale on the Classic Driver website.

The finished vehicle had the Ferrari front part inserted into the body of the Jeep. It used both the Ferrari V-12 engine and the Jeep’s 3-speed transmission and all-wheel drive system. He even received a personalized badge featuring Eugene (the Popeye character who supposedly inspired the Jeep’s name) instead of Ferrari’s Prancing Horse.

The Jerrari was originally white, but was later repainted in its current dark green. Harrah also swapped out Ferrari’s V-12 and put it in another Wagoneer, called the Jerrari 2, and fitted a 5.9 liter Chevrolet engine in the original Jerrari.

The original Jerrari has since been restored and shows around 15,000 kilometers on your odometer.

The vehicle that Harrah originally proposed to Enzo Ferrari looks a lot like the all-wheel drive Ferrari FF and perhaps has more similarities to it. first real SUV of the Italian brand, which could be called Purosangue and will be presented in 2022.