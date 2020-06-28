Children from 6 years of age must wear the mask in a compulsory way (with some exceptions), but also the smallest of the house will want to wear it when they know about the new initiative of IMC Toys. Know now the infant masks of the Rescue Team of Crying Baby that all children like.

Meet the infant masks of Crying Babies that all children like

If you have young children at home, they sure know the fun ones Crying Babies from IMC Toys, which have wanted to join all those who fight against the coronavirus and therefore have created the Rescue Team, formed by the three protagonists of the famous series: Dreamy, Dotty and Wandy who have the important mission now of raise awareness about washing hands, using the mask and respecting the safety distance.

Apart from the work of this Rescue Team, IMC Toys has decided to put on sale the protective child masks equipment at a price of € 4.99 and available in four models different with an exclusive design. Nail hygienic masks type FFP2 reusable, preventing transmission of the Covid-19, with a guarantee of up to 25 washes.

For the sale of these masks, which can already be purchased throughout Spain, IMC Toys has reached a collaboration agreement with the Small Wish Foundation so that from the accumulated sales, will donate 10,000 euros that will be used to fulfill the wishes of those children who have chronic diseases in times of coronavirus.

In the press release released by IMC Toys, Olga Comes, Marketing Manager Iberia at IMC Toys He declares “we are very happy to be able to collaborate with the Small Wish Foundation at this very sensitive time for everyone. Making cry babies fulfill the wishes of children with chronic illnesses is a source of pride for us. In addition to being able to educate children in general about aspects of COVID-19, we wanted to go further and we thank the Foundation for allowing us to collaborate and provide our Rescue Team with the wand of the Foundation to fulfill wishes. ”

For his part, Cristina Cuadrado, Director of the Small Wish Foundation, states that «Collaboration with IMC through these solidarity masks has come at a key moment. Now, more than ever, children with serious illnesses need the enthusiasm and energy that we provide with their desires. They are especially vulnerable in this situation and, thanks to IMC, we will be able to bring them strength to continue fighting. ”

