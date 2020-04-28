The holywoodense actress sold the luxurious mansion that she herself finished building in Pacific Palisades, California

Reese witherspoon, 44, recently sold, for $ 17 million, the mansion he owned in Los Angeles California.

The actress from the movie ‘Legally Blonde’ bought the house, in 2014 for $ 12.7 million, when it was still under construction.

Two years later he tried to sell it for $ 20 million, but was unsuccessful, being until now that it was bought by Robin Formanek and her husband John Cianciolo.

The property, located in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and with an extension of 10,300 square feet, it has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Kitchen

His kitchen was made up of a gray cupboard, as well as an island in the center that not only worked to prepare food, but also as a breakfast bar.

Dinning room

His dining room had a chocolate-colored wooden table with space for 10 people.

Room

The living room of his mansion had three armchairs with seating for eight people, as well as a coffee table that combined various shades of coffee, a large bookcase and a fireplace that helped him warm up during the cold season.

On one side of the room was a black piano.

Television room

It also had a TV room equipped with three sofas for up to eight people, a fireplace, and a wall-mounted TV.

Basement

In the basement area it had its gym, a projection room, as well as two bedrooms to accommodate its guests.

Garden

It also had a large back garden with a garden table and a pool, spaces in which the actress enjoyed spending time with her husband Jim Toth, with their children. Ava Elizabeth, Deacon Reese and Tennessee James, as well as with Pepper and Lou, their inseparable dogs.

